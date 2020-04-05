See what all the buzz is about at your local library! Come check out what these silly bears have been reading while you've been away. Don't forget to mark them off your list if you go on a bear hunt! You have until this Tuesday at noon to come check them out.
Tuesday afternoon I will be putting up an Easter Bunny display. It should be pretty eggstraordinary!
Also, a quick reminder- you can still check out books and movies with our curbside service. Just call the library during business hours to checkout your items and schedule a time for pickup. All returned items must be put in the book return, located on the west side of the building.
All fines are being waived at this time. Your safety is our priority! All returned items are quarantined for 3 to 5 days before we put them back onto the shelves.
Also, as we are not allowed to let the public enter the library during this national emergency. I am introducing story time at home packets for our regular daycare story time attendees. They include selected stories and crafts for each child. If you are a daycare that would like to participate please give us a call a week in advance to be included in this free family service.
