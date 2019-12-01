When you come to Santa Night in Uehling, consider donating for local animal shelters. This year 2 Girl Scouts working towards their Silver Award are decorating the tree especially for pets. All donations will be given to animal shelters in the area. Needed items include towels, blankets, scoopable cat litter, dog and cat food, toys, Vienna sausage, and cash.
This event is planned for Friday, December 6, at the Uehling Auditorium starting at 6 p.m. for soup. UFFDA kids production “Cowboys and Elves” follows the meal and of course Santa has put Uehling on his schedule. Plan to attend.
