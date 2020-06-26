As COVID 19 directed health measures begin to loosen restrictions, the City of Oakland has announced its decision to open the public swimming pool. It takes about two weeks to get things ready. They have set a goal of being ready to open the first week of July but cautioned that the timing will be dependent on everything going smoothly.
City Clerk Kayla Eisenmenger told the Independent that although the pool will be open, there are still directed health measures in place which patrons will have to follow. The city is exploring these details and will announce them soon. It is likely that everyone will be required to wear a mask when waiting in line and temperatures will be taken before entering the pool.
The pool will be open from 1:00-8:00 p.m. each weekday with weekend hours varying. There will also likely be a restriction on the number of patrons allowed in the facility at a time. “We are going to see how things go for now but may consider a reservation system to provide opportunity for more people to enjoy the swimming pool,” Eisenmenger said.
On a positive note, admission will free for the remainder of the shortened season. Eisenmenger said that freewill donations are welcome and will go directly into the pool fund.
Tyson Harney, a 2019 graduate of Oakland-Craig has been hired to serve as the pool manager. “Tyson has done a fantastic job so far. That kid derves a big thank you,” Eisenmenger said. Harney began working with the city to open the pool on June 18th. There was an initial concern about finding the lifeguards needed to open the pool. “Once we announced we were considering opening, they came out of the woodwork. We have lifeguards from Oakland, Lyons, Hooper and Tekamah,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.