As we are all aware, the 4th of July celebration is coming up. This marks the second bigger holiday since the COVID-19 regulations started. Fortunately, regulations have relaxed since the Easter holiday.
“It has been decided that we are going to let people into the park to view the fireworks show,” Lyons Community Club member and City Councilman Kyle Brinks announced. "Unfortunately, we still can’t have the entertainment before the show like in years past," he continued.
The council did have some recommendations for safe gathering, however. “We would like to see groups of 8 or less and all groups at least 6 feet apart.”
The Community Club recommends that we just practice good social distancing. “With the event being outside, it changes things,” Brink said. “It will be easy for everyone to really get spread out on the outfield and the park. All we ask is that you stay within your family groups.”
This is great news. After all, watching fireworks inside on a tv or from your car just isn’t the same, especially for the ones sitting in the backseat.
The show is still scheduled for dusk. Event planners are sure that people will start showing up around 9:30 pm. With not having the earlier entertainment, a big event like this has a lesser chance for COVID-19 to spread. “We figure people will start showing up around 9:30, enjoy the show, and then disperse.” Kyle predicted.
When asked for a specific start time, Kyle didn’t want to put a precise time to it. “They, for the most part, try for 10:00 pm, but they go when they need to. Earlier if we know there is weather coming, or later if it could be darker outside.” The goal is for the shooters to give the community the best show they can. After all, the money for the show is coming from the community.
With the cost close to $12,000 the Community Club hopes for a good show. “We want to thank the people that have donated already.” Kyle also wants people to know that if they would like to donate to this year’s show, they can still do so at the following locations:
- Steiny’s General Store
- Petal Pushers
- First Northeast Bank of Nebraska
- Mail it to Sharon Brink at 240 North Third Street Lyons Nebraska
