Burt County Fair patrons opened their pocketbooks and wallets during the February 22nd kickoff fundraising event. Over 300 people attended the fun-filled evening which included silent auctions, dinner, and entertainment of Fun Pianos at the Lyons Community Center.
Fair Foundation President Jason Penke said that totals still need to be added up for the fundraiser, but that both the live and silent auctions were a success. “We worry every year about how the event is going to go (Nebraska weather in February can be tricky) and the support from the people of Burt County always amazes us,” Penkle said. “It's pretty neat to see over 300 people pack the auditorium to help us prepare for the upcoming fair!”
Those who volunteered and donated to the event help make improvements to the fairgrounds and fair events possible. “I would like to thank everyone who donated items, attended the event, purchased items, or helped out in any way to make the 2020 Burt County Fair Kickoff a success,” Penke said.
Among the improvements taking place before 2020 Burt County Fair, Penke said some of the largest involves the grandstands and the paving project. “Our biggest project to get completed is finishing the grandstand reconstruction from the fire last year before the fair. We have some finishing touches on the concrete project from last fall where we concreted the street from the livestock barns down the hill to the fair office.”
One of the highlights of the kickoff event came in the way of a surprise honor given to long-time fair supporter Donna Preston of Lyons. Over the period of more than three decades she has likely fed most everyone in Burt County at one time or another. The Foundation presented her a plaque as she was joined by close family and friends at dinner. Preston said she was overwhelmed by the unexpected moment.
“Thank you to the Burt County Fair Board for the recognition of over 30 years of service in Burt County,” she shared. “My kids kept everything a secret. I was speechless. It was a fun and very enjoyable evening. You did a great job entertaining everyone at the fundraiser. I want to thank Dave and Dr. Linda Hunter for my family sitting at their table. There is no place like Burt County!”
Be sure to mark your calendars for this year’s Burt County Fair on July 17th – 21st at the fairgrounds in Oakland.
An architectural rendering features the soon-to-be-built entertainment building for the fairgrounds.
