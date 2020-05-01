Young mother serves 21 days in makeshift COVID unit in the heart of NYC
Leaving her husband and three children in Lincoln, Kiley (Blanc) Fellar set out on a mission carrying along a few essentials, her medical skills, a compassionate bedside manner and most importantly, her faith. Having committed to 21 days in the trenches of what the rest of us are trying desperately to avoid, she traveled to Brooklyn, NY to help those suffering from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am still having trouble processing the reality of what I am seeing each day,” Kiley told the Independent. “I remember thinking, ‘I’ll find out what it’s really like when I witness it firsthand.’ What I have witnessed is far worse than I imagined, from the numbers of patients infected to the lack of PPE and essential medical supplies. The facility I’m at was averaging 12 deaths/night. The bodies were left in rooms for days due to a full morgue and full freezer truck. Because of the lack of PPE, the facility lost many of its staff. My agency now staffs 80% of the facility.”
Utilizing the dining room of a nursing home type facility as a makeshift COVID unit, Kiley and her associates care for those who might otherwise go unnoticed, many of them homeless and others transferred from neighboring hospitals. “I have learned that each of them is also worthy of feeling cared for, loved and important.”
Kiley’s parents, Mike and Karen Blanc of Oakland said that they can tell this has not been an easy time for their daughter. “Kiley has shared with us so many heartbreaking stories from her first couple of weeks in the COVID unit,” Karen said. Kiley shares personal stories every other day via her Instagram account. Many of them will tug at your heart.
“We’re not surprised that Kiley has this in her,” Karen said. “She has the physical and emotional stamina for this adventure. The way that she executes her job makes us so proud it hurts. She is most compassionate while trying to find a way to help. Her skillsets to actually get stuff done to help those in these positions is… well, it makes us so proud its almost sinful.”
Kiley said that due to the lack of personal protective gear, many of the local professionals left the facility, leaving a need for others like Kiley to step in. The staffing agency she works for provides 80% of the caregivers. As needs arose, those back home have stepped up to help.
“Man, my people can rally!” Kiley exclaimed. “I have seen Jesus work through so many in so many different ways. The amount of donations given to me, my patients and my coworkers is overwhelming. I’ll make a request for an item and next thing I know it’s waiting for me in the mailroom. My community is amazing!”
The makeshift COVID unit lighting is that of a cafeteria. There is no way to dim the lights at night. Kiley told the story of one woman who would stuff tissues behind her glasses to block the light so she could sleep. Having shared the story on Instagram, folks back home began sending sleep masks.
The temperature in the facility is quite cool. The bedding is comprised of disposable paper-like sheets. Kiley relayed the story of this thin gentleman who tried desperately to stay warm with what was provided. “My sister Mallory started to organize donations and next thing I knew each patient had a blanket. Donations keep pouring in and it has impacted these patients more than you can imagine! I am so proud of my community and the support they have shown. My favorite part of my week is talking to everyone via Instagram live to share stories of how each patient has been impacted by their generosity.
The list goes on and on. It seems that each heart-wrenching story is met with love and compassion from Kiley and her “people” back home.
Gaining a firsthand experience of the virus has opened Kiley’s eyes to the concerns that have prompted social distancing and other policies to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I am still having trouble understanding this virus,” Kiley stated. “One day I will have a younger patient with no comorbidities develop acute respiratory distress syndrome and later die. The next day I will have an elderly woman with many comorbidities that makes a full recovery. There is still so much to learn!”
Kiley is married to Andy Fellar and the couple have three small children, the youngest of which is not even a year old. Customarily, she works for a Crisis Pregnancy Center and is an RN at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln where they reside.
“This has also taught me that having a marriage that is a true partnership is essential. My husband and I have worked very hard to become a great team and share responsibilities. And right now, he is doing a bang-up job being a full time stay at home dad with our three littles!”
Kiley may have taken a few essentials with her to New York but thanks to those “back home” she was able to provide so very much to those for whom she has chosen to serve. She will return after her 21-day commitment with a full heart and an experience that will no doubt have a lifelong impact.
“This has been very physically and emotionally taxing so we would love your prayers for perseverance and stamina! I want to thank everyone for their generosity, support and showing others the power of Jesus!”
