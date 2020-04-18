Thanks to Ethelyn Brewer for providing an opportunity to read some history about the Community of Bertha and Bertha Hall. Many of you may have attended Iver Beckstrom’s sale. He and his wife Sheila were the last couple who made their home on the location that was at one time a bustling community.
Ethelyn was going through some things she had saved over the years and came across the Burt County Museum’s quarterly newsletter from November 2001 through January 2002. The research of what was printed in the newsletter was done by Mary Moore. The newsletter had a lot of historical points of interest about Bertha and the Dance Hall that at one time was very popular all around Burt County and the surrounding area.
Mary Ruhe Frey Remembers
Mary Ruhe Frey of Lyons took a walk down memory lane and shared some of the memories she had of Bertha in that quarterly newsletter.
Mary wrote, “My dad, Harry Ruhe, was born in 1896 and grew up three miles from Bertha. He served as a machinist in World War I in 1919. When he came home from the war he and his brother, Fred, built the Ruhe Garage in Bertha.”
Mary remembered her parents owning the Bertha Store and her mom working there part-time. Mary provided more reminiscing for the Museum Newsletter telling that her family lived in the house just north of the store until she was seven years old. Her family took in teachers who taught at the Bertha school. Her parents sold their interest in the store and moved to the house on the west side and her mom became a full-time mom.
Mary went on to say that she had a great childhood growing up in Bertha, but her parents protected her from the “roadhouse” atmosphere around the store. She noted she was not allowed to go to dances at Bertha Hall. They would say, “bad influence for a child.” Not only couldn’t she go to dances, she wasn’t allowed outside on the mornings after dances until her dad “cleaned-up” the premises. Beer and whiskey bottles were a common site the next day after crowds of people had gathered on the night of dances.
Another response to the request for memories of Bertha came from Elaine (Drummond) Konecky. Her parents were Jennie (Ruhe) Drummond and Earl Drummond.
Elaine (Drummond) Konecky Remembers
Elaine noted her younger life was centered around Bertha. Her grandfather Lou Ruhe had the Blacksmith shop. She remembered watching her grandfather forge. She remembered playmates and cousins running from place to place on sidewalks, which was a treat compared to the farm ground at home.
Elaine shared how much she liked to sing, and how proud her father was of her singing. Quite often her dad played his fiddle on stage in the dance hall, her mom played the piano and young Elaine would sing. Sometimes two other men would join the family band, one playing the banjo and the other played drums.
One night, people started throwing nickels at Elaine, which scared her, but her dad told her pick them up because the audience threw them because they liked her signing.
Not only did the newsletter Ethelyn found have the memories of Elaine Konecky and Mary Frey (who are cousins) it also had a lot of history about Bertha, found in two newspapers and also in the Rural Electric Nebraskan Magazine.
News from The Burtonian
A first news article was published in the September 2, 1898 issue of the Burtonian, reporting a story about Bertha, referring to it as a small new burg, eight miles northeast of Craig. The article reported it contained a post office, blacksmith shop, general store and milk separating station, with many pleasant homes nearby. (Because of the milk separating station Bertha was known as the cream port of the county.)
The article went on to say that the principal store is owned and operated by K. Sabina Kessler, a native of Pennsylvania. When settling in Nebraska 25 years earlier she started a mercantile business in Tekamah.
The story provided information about the store, saying Kessler took charge of a building that covered 1000 square ft. Her store provided clothing for area residents. The Burtonian Newspaper had a unique way of explaining the merchandise she had for sale. It read: “the right-hand side as you enter the building are dry goods and the latest styles in dress goods are tastefully arranged to show their beautiful colors. On the left side are seen boots and shoes from pointed toes for dress occasions down to the heavier quality necessary for farm work.”
News from the Burt County Herald
Twenty two years later, on April 29, 1920, Bertha made headline news in the Burt County Herald when the old Bertha Hall, (which was actually a machine shed) was being replaced with a newly constructed building.
The Herald reported that it was their understanding that the building would have a basement, part of which would be the Ruhe Garage (which was mentioned earlier by Mary Ruhe), and another part would be a Barber Shop. The upstairs would have a fine floor for dancing, and there would be a balcony on three sides. Another room would have a motion picture machine.
Just short of a year later Bertha made headlines again. The Burt County Herald, on April 7, 1921, reported a fine, large building was completed in Bertha and was a rival to many towns.
The story read, “A new hall in Bertha welcomed its first crowd Saturday night. It was 'Burt County Night' and a large delegation was present from every town in the county. Not only younger generations but several of the business men with their families drove out to see the new hall and hear the music.”
Pender, Bancroft, Omaha, and Onawa were reportedly there to help fill the new hall on opening night. The large crowd of dancers numbered close to 600. The excellent floor, good music and good order, the first dance for which the whole county apparently had been waiting to attend, was pronounced a success.
It continued to report the crowd later moved to the basement where hot coffee and sandwiches were served. The article ended by saying, “Alfred Olsen has spent a small fortune to complete the hall and he feels very elated over the popularity it had gained.”
News from the Burt County Museum
Another source of information in the same Museum newsletter concerning Bertha was taken from the Rural Electric Nebraskan of February 1985. Summarizing the article, it repeated a lot of what had been printed in newspapers and remembered by Elaine and Mary.
The community of Bertha (located in the center of Burt County) at one time consisted of a grocery store, gas station and a blacksmith shop along with a fine dance hall.
Completed in the 1920’s, the hall’s dances were well attended, hosting the likes of Lawrence Welk and Dick DeFord. Bertha remained a thriving community center until 1957, when the grocery store was demolished, and the dance hall closed.
The dance hall is of particular interest having been the location of the first energizing ceremony, April 15, 1938 which made electricity available to homes in the Bertha area. The article noted that 3,000 people attended the program in which Nebraska Governor R. L. Cochran participated.
Mabel Beckstrom Remembers
Continued research by Mary Moore provided additional interesting information about Bertha. Moore found a news article in the museum files that told of an interview with Mabel Beckstrom around 1939-40. Mabel’s father was Alfred Olson. Mabel said, "My father was a sociable man with a broad grin. In 1915 he purchased two acres of Bertha, which included the grocery store, machine shed and a couple of houses." Some of Mabel’s other comments were: “People from miles around came to Bertha to shop or play cards at the general store. On Saturday night the large ballroom was packed with families who came to dance and listen to their favorite orchestra music.”
The interview with Mabel revealed that Bertha had slowed down considerably, but still had plenty of things going on. Mabel noted children play and in the summer the area comes alive with the smell of food cooked by migrant workers who live in a house nearby.
Continuing on with memories, Mabel said when she was young, the farms were only about a 1/4 of a mile apart and coming to Bertha for a sack of flour and other needs was as far as most people in the area had to travel. Bertha had everything they needed.
Originally dances livened up the town and were held in the machine shed until her father built the large dance hall for $30,000. Mabel noted that her father wanted a center to not only entertain crowds with ballroom dancing, but a place for other activities too. She said when she was growing up there were movies and vaudeville acts held in her dad’s building. Later activities expanded to include roller skating, wedding receptions, bridal showers, and other community activities. In 1944 and 1945 the Seventh Day Adventists had services in the building.
Mabel remembered many good times. She said people would bring the whole family to the Saturday night dances. Couples with a lot of kids would dance with little ones on their arms. An admission of 50 cents would get enthusiastic people through the door to do the two-step, waltz or polka.
Well known bands from the era would play music to large crowds, as well as local musicians. The one orchestra that always came to mind from everyone interviewed in the Museum Newsletter was the Lawrence Welk Orchestra.
More research by Moore, along with making personal connections, brought additional information about the night Lawrence Welk played the first time at Bertha on April 6, 1936. His 12-piece orchestra filled the stage. Kenneth Olson was the Hall Manager from 1935-1952. He recalled during the interview for the Museum Newsletter article that he paid Welk $175 and charged 90 cents a couple admission. Only 400 people were there that night.
Olson also remembered details of Welk being nervous because the electrical supply wasn’t right for his instruments. (Olson noted the electricity was probably the power from a Delco light plant that was set up in the building.) Olson commented that they made up some of the money from the lunchroom and came out with a small profit the night Welk first performed in Bertha. He remembered Welk as a friendly fellow and he stayed a half an hour after his orchestra stopped playing just to visit with those who were there.
Towards the end of the Museum Newsletter article was some information about the building. The large building was built of cottonwood with stucco on lath. The cost of $30,00 was equivalent to 80 acres of farm ground during that time. The building was built with a slate roof. Walnut woodwork inside helped to make the building a showplace for the area. The building extends to nearly 100 feet in length.
At the end of Elaine Konecky’s response about her memories, she shared how sad she was that Bertha Hall stands empty, nothing more now than a storage building. She noted, "That era is past, but to me, it was a building worthy of one’s respect. After all, Lawrence Welk played there, my folks played there, and I sang there."
