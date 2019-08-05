Awarding scholarships totaling $7,000 last year, it is safe to say that the Friends of Oakland Foundation is a great place to donate for further education of Oakland-Craig graduates. FOOF Board Member Ashley Johnson said that some of those scholarships are given thanks to personal donations to FOOF. The balance comes from the Foundation’s main fundraiser, the Annual Friends of Oakland Foundation Golf Tournament.
This year’s tournament will have a Casino theme and provide an opportunity for both golfers and everyone else to enjoy an evening of food and fun featuring casino games following a dinner on Friday, August 9th. Cocktail hour begins at 5:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. shotgun start to a foursome scramble.
As a scholarship fundraiser, you can play golf, enjoy dinner and games for a $20 entry fee. If playing golf only, it is $15. Dinner and casino games only is $10. Please call the golf club at 403.685.5339 for more information and to preregister.
The Foundation wishes to remind people that the scholarship program and the grant program are funded separately. All proceeds from the golf tournament will go directly to funding scholarships only.
About FOOF and Scholarship Program
-The Friends of Oakland Foundation (FOOF) serves the broad community by evaluating and addressing community issues, promoting charitable giving, and connecting donors to the critical needs of the community.
-Chartered in 1987, the Foundation strives to help public-spirited citizens find ways to achieve their charitable goals and make the Oakland area a better place to live, now and in the future.
-The annual golf tournament benefits the Friends of Oakland Foundation scholarship program. All monies raised from the event go directly to our Dollars for Scholars initiative in which thousands of dollars are awarded to Oakland-Craig seniors every year.
-This year, we awarded $7000 in scholarships to members of the Oakland-Craig senior class. Proceeds from the golf tournament as well as individual charitable gifts make this scholarship fund possible.
