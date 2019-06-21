The voting process in Nebraska is changing for some voters, and Burt County Clerk Sarah J. Freidel wants to hear from her voters. Election Commissioners across the State have the option to apply to the Secretary of State’s office for approval to conduct elections by mail for the 2020 election cycle and beyond. This possibility is based on the criteria set forth in the “Nebraska Mail Only Precinct and Early Voting Act” Section 001.03 of Title 432. The Secretary of State’s decision to approve Counties for this is based on the number of miles registered voters have to travel to their polling sites, road conditions, ADA compliancy of the polling sites, difficulty of finding poll workers and meeting the party specific requirements for poll workers, the number of registered voters in each precinct part, and the larger voter turnout of the already designated mail only precincts in the State of Nebraska. The change also eliminates the need for updating voting equipment before the 2020 election cycle.
There are currently eleven counties designated as mail only counties in Nebraska. They are Boone, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Dawes, Dixon, Garden, Knox, Merrick, Morrill and Stanton Counties. Six other counties have at least one precinct or more designated as mail only precincts.
This mail only designation means that the registered voters will not vote at regular polling sites any longer. All ballots will be automatically mailed to registered voters 22 days prior to an election and the voter at his or her leisure may vote the ballot at home and return it with the envelope that will be provided. Return postage will be affixed to the return ballot envelope for all Primary and General Elections.
Former Secretary of State John Gale conducted a study of the voter turnout of regular precincts compared to mail-only precincts and it has been proven that a higher percentage of votes are cast in the mail-only precincts than those cast at polling sites. An independent study was also done on the election process in Nebraska and the conclusion of the study was an emphasis of mail-only elections due to a number of reasons including the age of the voting equipment and lack of funds to replace them in the near future. Voters in the states of Colorado, Oregon, Washington and California vote by mail in all elections.
Mail-Only voting is similar to Early Voting (formerly Absentee) with the difference being the voters will not apply for a ballot – it will be sent automatically to registered voters. Voters will still have the option to vote earlier than the 22-day mailing date of the ballots or have the ballot mailed to a different address than which is shown on their voter registration.
Input from Residents is being sought by Burt County Clerk/Election Commissioner Sarah J. Freidel. She is asking her constituents to voice their opinion on this possibility. Residents can return the attached survey to her via mail @ Burt County Clerk, PO Box 87, Tekamah, NE 68061, OR via email @ burtcoclerk@abbnebraska.com, OR go to the following link to take the one question survey online: https://www.burtcounty.ne.gov/survey.html.
Burt County Clerk Sarah J. Freidel encourages everyone with questions to call her and her staff at 402-374-2955 or email her at burtcoclerk@abbnebraska.com.
