Congratulations to Max Ward, Zoe Linder, Hannah Moseman, and Laurence Brands on being selected to write for the Oakland Independent as senior columnists. These four Oakland-Craig seniors are anxious to share their thoughts with our readers.
Max is the son of Steve and Deb Ward; Rob and Anne Moseman are the parents of Hannah; Zoe Linder is the daughter of Chad and Elizabeth Linder; and Laurence is the son of Ted and Tami Brands.
Bringing their own uniqueness to this opportunity, these seniors are excited to get started and have each shared a little about themselves below. Beginning next week, Max, Zoe, Hannah and Laurence will take turns writing a weekly column to be featured on the school page.
In Their Own Words
Meet Max Ward
My name is Max Ward and I am a senior at Oakland-Craig high school. I enjoy doing all of the things that are not very popular at Oakland. Speech, One Acts, Quiz Bowl, Cross Country, choir, band, and track are some of my favorite activities. I am also the secretary of National Honor Society. I place the arts on a very high pedestal.
The arts have always been very important and interesting to me. Acting in speech and play production are some of my favorite extra-curricular activities to participate in. Fashion and dress theory are deeply inviting topics of study, in my opinion. Music is one of the most expressive forms of communication, and it is without a doubt one of my favorite hobbies, whether it be listening to it, playing the trombone, or singing. While I obviously appreciate the arts more than athletics, I also thoroughly enjoy weightlifting, throwing the shot put and discus, and running.
I see the opportunity to write as a senior columnist as an educational experience and an enthralling one.
I plan on majoring in either Enlglish education or fashion journalism, so writing entries in the newspaper will benefit me in either major that I choose for college. Writing has always flowed very easily for me; I want to improve and strengthen my writing abilities even more through these newspaper columns. I hope to provide insight to the unbeknownst public about what really happens within the confines of Oakland-Craig schools. I also hope to showcase the trends and ideas of my generation, so past generations can see how we have changed as a society. I would like to entertain the thought that my generation is not a lazy one, and I would like to compare and contrast our work ethic as opposed to older generations.
Finally, I would like to thank my teachers and Curt Hineline for giving me this chance to write for the newspaper.
Meet Zoe Linder
My name is Zoe Linder. I am seventeen years old and am a senior in high school at Oakland-Craig.
All of my life I have always been fascinated by art, and the process behind creating it. I have been drawing and painting for years at home, and I have brought that passion into high school with me.
Our art teacher at Oakland-Craig, Mrs. Meyer, has encouraged me to keep practicing and giving art my all since I was in third grade, and she has always supported my work and ideas.
If I am not sitting in my bedroom working on a drawing or painting, I am most likely working at Nelson’s Food Pride. I have been working at the grocery store for my grandma, Julie Johnson, for over a year now, and have come to really enjoy getting to know my co-workers and all of our regular, and new customers.
At the beginning of this past summer, I also got a job at Oakland Heights as a dietary aide every other weekend. Starting at the nursing home was very different for me, but I have fallen in love with serving all of the senior residents.
When I was asked to write for the Oakland newspaper, I was very excited. Although our school lives may not seem all that interesting, I think some people might enjoy taking a tour through the mind of a senior in high school. There is a lot that goes on in the life of a 17-year-old, and some of it is absolutely worth sharing.
Along with creating art, I’ve also loved writing since I was very young. Of course, this type of writing is a lot different from the stories I wrote many years ago, but I know I will enjoy this just as much. I am looking forward to sharing parts of my life with this community!
Meet Hannah Moseman
My name is Hannah Moseman and I am a senior at Oakland-Craig. I have lived in Oakland for just about my whole life. This year I decided to be part-time enrolled to have a job before my busy nights full of activities. After I am done with school, I will work at Central Valley Ag as the Marketing Operations Assistant. Next fall I plan on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and majoring in Agricultural Education. While I still don’t know exactly what I want to do with my life, with this major I am thinking of specializing. One option for me is becoming an Extension Agent.
Living in a small town provides you with a wide variety of opportunities and makes it easier to be involved in just about everything. I participate in Cross Country, dance team, One Acts, FFA as vice president, student council as president, band, Quiz Bowl, OC Club, National Honor Society, church choir, and I am a wrestling manager.
I am involved in many activities, but one of my favorites would have to be FFA. Agriculture has played a huge role in my life since the day I was born. From riding in the combine with my dad to attending the National FFA Convention, agriculture sparks my attention. FFA has given me public speaking skills, leadership skills, and knowledge to inform others about the industry that shapes our country.
This past summer I was fortunate enough to have an internship with the Agronomic Consulting Group in West Point. My internship gave me the most educational summer I have ever experienced. These days were filled with early mornings, lifelong lessons, and more knowledge than I could have ever imagined. My first day on the job was a shock to how much I didn’t know, but my progress amazed me. Not only did my bosses teach me about agriculture, but also critical thinking, a bunch of math, and an even greater work ethic. This internship made my love for agriculture even stronger. I have so much respect for farmers and everything they go through. It was an amazing experience and I am very lucky to live in such a great agricultural community.
In my free time, you can find me doing chores for my friends, or doing puzzles. While I love to meet new people sometimes a quiet day at home is just what I need. My days are full of tasks to get done, but I wouldn’t change anything. My experiences have made me the person I am today and taught me things I will value for the rest of my life. Some people say they don’t like living in a small community, but I believe that they shape us for the future. Oakland has given me many opportunities that most other people don’t have the chance to even try. I will always be thankful for the town I was raised in.
Meet Laurence Brands
Hi, my name is Laurence Brands. It’s an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity to do something I greatly enjoy doing, and that is writing. Contrary to most of my classmates, writing essays is one of my favorite things to do in school. I have always enjoyed putting my thoughts and ideas on paper and doing research about subjects that I’ve never heard of before.
I have many other hobbies as well, such as playing football, shooting guns, riding dirt bikes, cooking, watching the news, and much more. I’ve been told that I’m an old soul in that I am interested in things that most people aren’t usually interested in until they’re 40. I don’t know if this is a good thing or a bad thing.
My parents are Ted and Tami Brands, and I am the first born of six kids. Being in a big family has taught me a lot about life, and I will always cherish that. I’ve learned a lot about managing my money, making good thought out decisions, and how to be a good parent. I’m lucky to have some good ones to learn from.
I am also very active in the Catholic Church. I am a certified lector, and I have been an alter server for over ten years. My brother Mike and I own our own mowing business, which keeps me busy throughout the summer and football season.
I wrestle in the winter, and throw shot put in the spring. Hard work and dedication are very important to me. My family also owns a cattle ranch, which we work on the weekends.
Starting this school year, I’ve begun working at the Oakland Police Department as a volunteer intern. Officers Utemark, Poland, and Findlay have taught me a lot about the day to day life of being a police officer, and I appreciate them taking time out of their jobs to mentor me. This unique learning experience has really helped me in deciding to become a Police Officer.
After high school, I plan on attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I want to major in Criminal Justice and become an officer in Omaha. I also plan on joining the Marine Reserves during college, and possibly going active duty after college is over.
I believe, though, that we often get thinking so much about the future that we forget about the present. I plan on working my hardest this Senior year to get as many scholarships as I can, but I also want to have some fun with the kids I’ve grown up with my whole life. I think that this program, being able to write for the paper, will help me document the fun times we have, and inform about the important issues that we need to know about.
Thank you for taking the time out of your day to read about me, and thank you again for this amazing opportunity.
