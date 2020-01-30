It was a cold morning to fight a fire on Friday at the former Steiny General Store as crews from Lyons, Decatur, Bancroft and Oakland responded to the scene. The fire of unknown origin did significant damage to one of the buildings and other items in storage including vehicles at 245 S. 2nd street in Lyons. An insurance estimate was not yet made available.
Allen Steinmeyer (Steiny), said that it was his neighbor, Dan Westerhold, who first noticed the fire and called for emergency services.
Steinmeyer said that he is grateful no one was hurt and that no other property was damaged.
“Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers that we have received,” Steiny said. He said the building and property were insured and that the business located at 203 Main Street is still in full operation.
“A special Thank You to the Lyons Fire and Rescue, mutual aid and assistance from Bancroft Fire and Rescue, Oakland Fire and Rescue, and Decatur Fire and Rescue,” Steinmayer said. He was also quick to thank Justin Webster for his help in moving things out of the way to get to the fire. Steinmeyer said he especially thanks Rick Coen, Jr. for all his extra help in keeping the business going.
On behalf of himself and his wife Kay he offered these words: “Your friendship and business are much appreciated, and we are truly blessed to have each and every one of you in our lives.”
