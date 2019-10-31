Last week Pastor Al and Michelle Monson shared their story of how they are involved in helping coordinate Foreign Exchange Students, their interesting experiences of hosting students prior to moving to Nebraska and that they are hosting two students this school year.
This week I would like to share with you the perspective from the foreign exchange students themselves, as well as the other host families, Jason & Kylie Penke and Jamie & Lindsey Metzler.
Jamie and Lindsey Metzler and their daughter Kourtnie are hosting Roberta Ferraresi, who traveled here from Italy. The organization in charge of her exchange program is Green Heart.
Jenni Karge is visiting from Germany and is being hosted by Jason and Kylie Penke. Maggie Shi is from Taiwan and Kaori Nishiyama made her journey from Japan. Both girls are staying with Pastor and Michelle Monson. The organization making arrangements for their opportunities is EF High School Exchange Year.
The Metzler Experience
Lindsey Metzler was excited to share by answering some questions I asked her. She told me she and her husband felt they wanted to be host parents to give kids from other countries the American experience. She said, “by being a host family my family has been given the opportunity to meet someone new and hopefully gain a lifetime friend.” She went on to say, “maybe we can even go visit her and see her in her country one day.”
Lindsay said she and other family members had spoken to Roberta on the phone several times before meeting her when she arrived in Omaha. Lindsey said, “We were excited and couldn’t wait to meet her and her bubbly personality. There are some language barriers, but we talk through it. We are all getting better at understanding each other. We are getting more accustomed to her ways and vice versa.”
Lindsay recently sent me a text with a picture of Roberta having “American” pizza for the first time. Roberta’s opinion of Americanized pizza was, “it’s different, but good.”
Roberta’s Experience
I have always had a passion for traveling because since I was a child I used to go on trips together with my mom,” Roberta shared. “Growing, I started traveling a little longer outside my home country. My first real trip was 2 weeks in England, alone, without my family; other important cities, were undoubtedly: Paris, Rome, Seville, Brussels, some cities in Croatia and Slovenia and London.”
Roberta’s most recent trip was to Belgium where she traveled with her younger sister, 9. “I am glad that she likes to travel and discover new things as me and I sincerely hope that one day she will also have the opportunity to do a year abroad.”
It took 18 hours for Roberta to travel from Venice to Omaha with a stopover in Chicago. She arrived August 8th at around 11am. “It was the longest flight I ever made, but it wasn't a problem because I love planes and I love flying.”
“So far, America is fantastic and reflects enough of the expectations I had,” Roberta said. “The most impactful thing here is that everything seems bigger, like supermarkets, palaces, etc.”
One thing Roberta did not expect was the openness of many in America. “All the people, before I left home, told me that as a culture, people in America are a bit reserved and timid (I don't know how to describe them),” she recalls. “Instead, it's all the opposite! Especially at school, I found fantastic friendships with them, I can talk about everything! Even though I know them relatively recently they have already become really meaningful to me. The school is amazing, full of engaging activities for students. My favorite subject is biology which is one of my greatest passions. What I didn’t expect is my new passion, volleyball. It is a sport that I started for the first time here in America.”
Roberta concluded by saying saying, “I’m sorry for my English and all the mistakes that probably I wrote. Thank you for the opportunity to share my adventure. If you have some other questions, I’m here to answer them.” As you can see, she did an outstanding job.
The Penke Experience
Jason and Kylie Penke along with their three sons, Tate (11), Tye (8), and Travis (2), are grateful to be a part of the Exchange program. “Michelle, a foreign exchange coordinator, approached me with someone that she thought would be a great match for our family” Kylie recalls. “I really think that is the best method when placing students, better than just finding any host family. There was also the funny moment while visiting my sister that she randomly suggested, ‘You two should host a foreign exchange student!’ She had no idea we were even discussing it!”
Kylie says that Jenni's English is very good and that she has aspirations of possibly teaching English someday. Kylie feels that the fact she can communicate fluently makes the process of adjusting easier.
Thinking back to first meeting Jenni, Kylie remembers Jenni’s reaction to seeing their Suburban. Jenni’s reaction was, “Oh my gosh! That is the biggest vehicle I have ever seen!" Kylie said, “We have been having fun sarcastically car shopping for her ever since!”
When asked to share a most memorable experience so far, it was hard for Kylie to pick just one. “I can't choose any specific moments but I have been thoroughly enjoying our girl-time,” Kylie expressed! “I love being a boy-mom, but there have been many great laughs and a few inside jokes that continue to brighten my day!”
Kylie’s newest memory to add to the list was, “Jenni just read me her Voice of Democracy essay and while she is not eligible for the contest, I wish all citizens in the US could read her essay. She wrote it so well, giving her perspective of how challenged, yet blessed we are here.”
The Penke household is a little different from the other three, having 3 younger boys sharing mom and dad. Kylie said of the challenges, “Sharing is never easy, and as we added the high school schedule to our already busy lives. There was a bit of an adjustment time for all of us. Lately, there have been many sweet moments between them like bonding over ‘A Dog's Journey’ while I was at parent-teacher conferences. Travis, our 2 year-old, spells "his sister's" name with the bath letters. He really can't spell, but it was still cute! Tate shows his love by overlooking her social matters, especially when boys are involved. And Tye is always asking if Jenni and I are free to watch our new show together on Netflix.”
Jenni’s Experience
Jenni shared her own thoughts about living in the United States. She told of her flight, lasting 9 hours, flying from Germany to London and then to New York before getting to Omaha. “My parents traveled with me a lot. I wasn’t even a year old when I flew for the first time.”
“Yes and no,” Jenni answered when asked if things were as she was expecting. “Many things such as high school and the activities the other teenagers do in general are what I expected it to be. I have to admit that this community surprised me with some things as well. I was surprised by how polite people, especially in this area are. I also never expected the bonds between everyone to be as strong as they are. I love that kind of community and I am thankful that I can take part in it as part of my exchange experience.”
The timing was right for Jenni to partake in the exchange program. “I have always wanted to go on an exchange year to the USA and applied for this two year before my graduation. I was lucky when the state law on education was changed in the area I lived in and thereby turned this into a gap year between high school and university. I have always wanted to improve on my language skills, and this was the perfect opportunity.”
Jenni said she doen’t have younger siblings in Germany to encourage them to be exchange students, but she will definitely tell younger students to do something like this!
When asked about extracurricular activities, Jenni shared, “The past few weeks I have taken part in the golf team. I had an amazing time with the girls, learned a lot and was able to work on my play like I never did before. The girls on the team are some of the nicest people I have ever met and I will never forget about the great time we had at each tournament (or before and after in the team bus) but especially at the state tournament. Our team qualified as the first OC-Girls Golf team in 20 years.”
Jenni said her favorite subject is probably government, because she is interested in politics and also enjoys arguing about them!
“I would also like to say that this year is special because of the people I met,” Jenni concludes. “Some of the best memories of my life were made in the few months I have spent here. I can’t wait for more. The time I get to spend around here is a gift that I can’t be thankful enough for. It takes time to adjust to the new lifestyle. No matter if I spend time at the Swedish Heritage Center talking to people about their ancestors, spend time with my host family, golf with the team, or spend time with important and special people, all of that makes me feel more and more at home in Oakland, Nebraska.”
Last week, we shared Pastor Al and Michelle Monson’s experience with two foreign exchange students in their home. The student’s experiences have been as follows:
Maggie’s Experience
“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and learn new things,” Maggie said. “Asian and Western cultures are really different, so I wanted to know what the other side of the world looks like. I have a younger brother, and I really want him to get the same opportunity.”
Maggie says she enjoys cross country, drama and dance team. Maggie’s favorite subject is art.
Kaori’s Experience
Kaori is also staying with the Monsons. Like Maggie, Kaori said that what she is experiencing is a lot like she expected. Kaori shared that she wanted to learn English and American culture. She has two older brothers that encouraged her to come to America and participate in the Foreign Exchange Program. Kaori is involved in drama at Oakland-Craig. When asked which subject is her favorite, she responded, “All of them!”
Author’s Note
As each of these families responded I found myself anxiously looking forward to their responses. Hearing back from the girls has been really interesting.
I can only imagine their anticipation as they left their families when they boarded the plane and traveled halfway around the globe. They are fortunate young ladies, being able to experience new things, making new friends and build relationships with their host families.
Their willingness to come to America for a year of education is also a lifelong experience for their host family. These families open their hearts and home, helping the students adjust to a completely different culture, overcome language barriers and provide family support in every way possible. Who knows, the future may have the host families traveling to reunite and continue relationships.
Pastor Al and Michelle found themselves recently enjoying a visit from a student who they once hosted from Germany. (See photo shared by Michelle and Pastor Al and their family with Marie and her husband.) “We hosted Marie in 2011-12,” Michelle said. “She came back to visit us in September. This time she brought her husband Matthias with her. It was his first visit to the USA and we took them to a Oakland-Craig game, which was his first ever football game! He was super excited about going and proudly wore an O-C t-shirt that we gave to him. While in the United States, Maria and Matthias spent time sightseeing in New York City, Chicago, and Washington DC before coming to our house, but he said Nebraska felt like 'home.'” Mathias told Michelles that watching the football game was one of the highlights of his trip!
“We love how our exchange experiences continue over the years even after students return home,” Michelle continued. “They often come back to visit and we’ve had the opportunity to travel to visit several of them at their homes.”
As first time Foreign Exchange Student hosts, the Metzlers and Penkes now know as a family they are experiencing a lifelong change as a result. They are developing a relationship that will last far longer than the year of being a host family. The Monsons are proof, if you open your heart and home to a student, it is more than likely you will find yourself halfway across the globe celebrating with them and their family in the years to follow your hosting experience.
Michelle Monson is contracted EF High School Exchange Year to place students and would be happy to answer any questions from prospective host families. She can be reached at 320.291.2037 or visit www.efexchangeyear.org.
