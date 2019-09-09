Now in its thirteenth year, the Friends of Oakland Foundation Grant Program has awarded many projects and amenities to better the Oakland community.
“It is amazing when you look around town and see all of the different ways these grants have improved our community,” FOOF President Sue Beckner said. “The grants have helped a wide range of individuals from school kids to patients at the hospital.”
Beckner also said that the foundation is grateful for the efforts of those seeking grants for their special projects.
“The Friends of Oakland Foundation appreciates the collective participation of the community in developing ideas on how to utilize the funds that have been donated to the foundation,” Beckner said. Grants are made available through the donations of JC Anderson in memory of Triple A and Anna Anderson as well as donations from Leslie Olson.
Beckner said that JC Anderson always believed that the more participants the better because that is when the best ideas are brought forth.
2019 Grant applications will be received from Sept. 1st - Oct. 1st. Applications must be requested by a non-profit organization and are available at the Alli’s Flower Shoppe or can be found online at http://friendsofoaklandfoundation.weebly.com. Contact Sue Beckner at 402.380.1889 for more information or to submit an application.
