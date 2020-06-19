Years ago, every farmer’s kids knew when soybeans got to a certain stage it was time to walk beans. Generally, it was the hottest days of the year.
Equipped with a hoe and a corn knife, early in the morning, before the heat was unbearable, the soybean fields were where you would find a string of kids walking through the fields. Farm kids convinced their town friends it was a good way to make money for the county fair and some cash for new school clothes. One of the weeds town kids soon learned about that grew in huge patches throughout the field was the milkweed.
When the Bean Buggy and Roundup were invented, it was the beginning of the end for milkweed.
The next phase of weed control brought about big machines with multiple row sprayers. It didn’t take many years before milkweeds were a rare thing, hardly ever seen around the countryside. What most people aren’t aware of is without milkweed, there aren’t butterflies.
Some milkweeds escape the lethal herbicide and survive in road ditches. A few gardeners are actually getting milkweed seed to plant in their flower gardens. “Why would anyone want a weed in their flower garden?” you might be asking yourself.
Julie Johnson, proprietor of Nelson’s Food Pride in Oakland is an expert on the answer to that question. Julie spends a lot of her free time searching for Monarch eggs and caterpillars, then keeping them safe until they transform themselves into butterflies. Julie has a tranquil garden close by her grocery store that includes plenty of milkweed.
She said, “The eggs and caterpillars I am finding now are the second generation of this season.” The eggs are ever so tiny and the hatched caterpillars aren’t very big to start with. But with patience and experience Julie has several eggs and caterpillars of different sizes and stages. When Julie finds a caterpillar she carefully brings them into a screen laundry hamper, and sets them on a stem of milkweed she has waiting in a bucket of water. Now the caterpillar can munch away and grow without the threat of their worst enemy, the wasp. Julie said, “birds won’t eat them because they don’t like the bitter taste.”
When Julie discovers an egg or caterpillar on the dill or parsley plant in her garden, she knows those will turn into Swallowtail butterfly. Those are the yellow or all black ones we see during the Summer season. Fact is, the very first caterpillar Julie found was a Swallowtail.
The first generation of Monarchs in this area have already lived their life expectancy of 6 to 8 weeks. This second generation will breed, lay their eggs to complete their cycle, creating the third generation. The third generation will then create the fourth generation, which will live a lot longer life (more on the 4th generation later).
The 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation keep the cycle going till September and that is when Julie really gets busy. Throughout the summer Julie pampers the 1st, 2nd and 3rd generations until she turns them loose as butterflies. The actual catching and tagging the fourth generation is Julie’s goal as summer turns to fall.
This past September Julie caught and tagged over 500 butterflies. Ironically 500 is the number of eggs that one female butterfly might produce. Julie’s tagging project is in conjunction with the University of Kansas Monarch Watch. The recording and tagging process involves data including if the butterfly is male, female and where they hatched. Once Julie has attached a tag under the wing she lets them go, knowing they will soon be making their journey to Mexico for the winter. As mentioned earlier, the 4th generation lives much longer than 1, 2 & 3. Their lifespan is 9 months.
During their 9 months of life they fly back to reserves in Mexico, always to the same place. The instinct of these beautiful creatures is so amazing. These 4th generation butterflies have no prior knowledge of the reserves in Mexico where they will fly off to. The mystery of what pulls them to the same location hasn’t been solved.
Once the 4th generation breed in Mexico they remain there until their instinct tells them it is time to head North. They will fly to reserves in Texas, lay their eggs, hatch and end up flying back to the same places they predecessors were over the past decades.
Julie had her dreams come true this past February when she and her husband Terry were able to actually go visit the area in Mexico where “her” butterflies go every year.
Julie has been a Facebook friend for five years with an artist and conservationist who is from the region. As luck would have it, the J M Butterfly Bed and Breakfast where they stayed was owned by the brother of her social media friend. (It’s true what they say about it being a small world.)
The small town where they stayed was Macheros. They were able to visit two Butterfly Reserves: Sierra Chincua and Cerro Pelon. There's also another butterfly reserve, El Rosario. The most exciting moment was when they arrived home and found in the mail, notification that one of Julie's tags was found in Cerro Pelon tagged with number AAXG992. This monarch was a male tagged in Oakland, Nebraska. Julie laughed when she talked about how they had to travel up a mountain range to get to the reserves. She said, “I conveniently forgot to tell Terry there were two ways to get up to the reserves and one was by horseback.” Terry said, “I am not riding a horse.” That’s when she told him, “Then you will have to hike up the mountain.” They both rode up by horseback.
While on their vacation Julie and Terry spent time in Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City. Julie said they thoroughly enjoyed every day of their vacation. She said they felt safe and the places they visited were very clean and well maintained. Julie said, "The small town of Macheros is busy throughout the year with tourists, but considerably busier during the time the Monarchs are in the area. While we were visiting and looking at her pictures from their adventure, Julie pointed out that they were wearing jackets. She said “It was really cold in the mountain reserves.” That probably explains why the 4th generation Monarch hatch life’s span is 9 months. It has to do with the fact that the Monarch’s system shuts down in the cold climate, conserving their energy and allowing them the fly into Texas to start the cycle over again the following year.
Julie shared that she and her granddaughters became interested in tagging Monarchs after attending a seminar at the Hitchcock Nature Center. She also said over the past few years she has thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with her granddaughters, learning the amazing facts of Monarchs. She said, “The girls have started losing interest, so last year it wasn’t nearly as much fun, catching and tagging 500 Monarchs by myself.”
While Julie and I spent some time visiting on Thursday, she showed me a video she had captured on her phone of a butterfly hatching. Julie not only has her garden by the grocery store on Oakland’s Main Street, but also has a hot-tub room at her home where she nurtures Monarchs in various stages. That is where she videoed the chrysalis as it transformed into a Monarch.
If Wasps find the eggs laid by the female Monarch before Julie does, they will eat them. That is why Julie checks her gardens on a regular schedule. Every egg and caterpillar Julie finds results into one more Monarch we can watch flutter around thoughout the summer. In years past, she has had six butterflies found, all of them in El Rosario. This year was extra special since her butterfly was found in Cerro Pelon right at the reserve they had visited. When they visited the reserve, Julie had to really restrain herself from turning all the dead butterflies over, hoping to find a tag. As a visitor, you cannot touch the butterflies or take any butterflies from the reserve. The conservationist was so proud when he showed Julie two tags he had prior to their visit. He had the tags in his billfold. The Mexican people who live in the mountains and protect the Monarch reserves are so dedicated to preserving the forests for future generations of Monarchs to return.
