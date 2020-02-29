A two-vehicle crash took place on Highway 32 in front of the Oakland Express on Friday. According to Burt County Sherriff Erick Nick, a pickup driven by 69-year-old John Launsby pulled onto the highway and was struck by a south bound semi driven by Dean O’Connor. Launsby’s sister, Virginia, , was also in the pickup.
Oakland Fire & Rescue Chief Nick Seery served as the incident commander on scene and said that three individuals were taken to MercyOne Oakland to be checked out.
Mutual Aid was called for the accident with Lyons and Craig departments assisting. The highway was closed, and traffic diverted for about a half hour for cleanup of scrap metal being hauled by the semi.
"I want to thank the City of Oakland and their employees for assisting with cleanup," said Chief Seery. “I called the city for help and they brought a payloader and skid loader. Thank you to Billy Johnson from Cornhusker Ag for also bringing a loader and some brooms to help out.”
Highway 77 Fatality
Oakland Fire & Rescue also responded to a 2-vehicle crash the day before on, Thursday, February 20, that claimed the life of 31-year-old Colten Ruzicka of Lyons. The crash, south of Oakland on Highway 77, is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. According to the State Patrol, Ruzicka’s 1993 Buick crossed the center lane striking a payloader. The driver of the payloader was uninjured.
“These calls are tough on all involved,” Oakland Fire & Rescue Chief Nick Seery said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.