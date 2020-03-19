Drive through/walk up windows available
First Northeast Bank of Nebraska Today announced that it is taking temporary measures of closing bank lobbies and directing daily transactions to the drive through/walk up windows. For consultation with loan officers, we ask that individuals contact their loan officer and set up an appointment for one on one more meetings. Customers are requested to visit with their loan officer via telephone on any novel coronavirus, COVID-19 hardship issues.
We understand the financial pressure that many of our customers, both consumers and businesses, are facing due to the coronavirus and we are here to help. The bank is taking precautions to limit the virus’ potential impact on our employees, customers, operations and community. The health and safety of our employees and the financial needs of our customers are our top priorities, and we are acting aggressively to ensure those.
If you are feeling ill or sick, we respectfully request that you delay any in-person visits. We will work with you through the telephone and alternative methods available. There is no reason to risk accidental transfer of the virus.
We are in this together comma and by all of us making the necessary, and temporary, changes in our daily lives, we can get on top of this virus and slow down or halt the spread. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.
