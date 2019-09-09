First Lutheran Church of Oakland has reached a milestone not achieved by many churches today. Founded in May of 1869, the congregation is set to celebrate 150 years of ministry in Oakland. They invite you to join them on Sunday, Sept. 8th for the “big to-do.”
A special church service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church on the corner of Highway 77 and 2nd Street. The renowned choir has been working on special music and the service will be a time of reflection while looking to the future.
It's on to Left Field at the Burt County Fairgrounds at 11:00-12:30 p.m. for a lunch. The Beat Street Barbershop Quartet of the Pathfinder Chorus of Fremont will perform.
Sunday, Sept. 8th is also Rally Sunday for First Lutheran’s Sunday School program. As the kids return to Sunday School, there will be children’s activities at Left Field including face painting and bouncy houses.
Grilled Brats, hamburgers, side dishes and a special cake provided by Chloe Johnson will be served.
Mona (Dame) Tanksley was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran and is among the five generations of Dames who have worshiped at the church over the years. She has put her love of history to work in creating a history of the church for their 150th. The Oakland Independent thanks Tanksley for sharing her work with their readers.
First Lutheran Church
The First 150 Years
First Evangelical Lutheran Church is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The congregation was organized May 9, 1869 with the assistance of Pastor S.G. Larson, the first Swedish Lutheran minister in Nebraska. This organizational meeting was held at the home of Alfred Wahlstrom (thought to be a dugout) six miles west of Oakland across from Pioneer cemetery. There were about 20 people present on that day.
Services were held in schoolhouses throughout the following years and the church’s attendance fluctuated, but by the middle 1870s plans to build a church were taking shape. After several congregational meetings, a decision was made to erect the church building in town where there was a school, a post office, two stores and a blacksmith shop. The location chosen was what we now know as the area of south Logan Street in the original town site. Another factor in choosing to build in town instead of in the rural area, was the almost certain fact that a railroad station would be coming in the near future which would help the town grow. Two lots were donated in addition to 5000 bricks manufactured in the local brick factory which helped get the project started. The estimated cost to build was $1200 providing members assisted with the construction. The first service was held in the new building in July of 1879. The following month plans were underway to build a 70 foot tower and spire.
By 1880 the railroad had in fact come to town with a station built and it was deemed necessary to move the church. A house mover from Onawa, Iowa was hired to move the building, however, he encountered problems in moving the structure due to the size of the tower, the heavy timbers and the rough condition of the streets. He therefore abandoned his attempt to move this building. Pastor Torell therefore offered to move the building himself with the help of church members. After a week or so of work, the building was set in place on the “most beautiful site in Oakland” fully intact. This site is where our building stands today.
Construction of the parsonage began in 1886 and, for its time, was a splendid building. The first occupant was Pastor H.R. Miller.
In the next few years the church experienced a growth in membership and by the time Pastor F.N. Swanberg arrived in the summer of 1892 the little church could not hold all of those present to hear him preach. The new pastor asked the Lord for help and guidance and God solved the problem right soon.
That summer was hot and dry and the outlook for the crops was poor. On the night of July 20 a violent thunderstorm arose and the church was struck by lightning burning it to the ground. This occurrence served as a way to unite the congregation as they made plans to rebuild. With $1500 of insurance money and $6000 in pledges, plans were soon underway for a new building. This new structure would be constructed of brick 70 feet by 43 feet with a full basement and a 90 foot tower extension. By December the basement was enclosed and ready for use allowing the congregation to celebrate Christmas in the new church. Construction was completed in the summer of 1893 at a cost of $13,500. By 1895 there were two horse barns built that would house 40 teams and cement sidewalks were in place.
With the dawn of a new century things were going well and the church continued to grow. In 1906 the first pipe organ was installed at a cost of $2200. This organ was powered using running water. The congregation provided itself and the community with a cemetery. By 1908 all the lots in the old cemetery had been sold and for this reason five acres south of the old cemetery were purchased for $250 per acre, thus increasing the size of the cemetery. From a business point of view the new cemetery was a good source of income for the congregation.
In 1916 renovations were made that included building an extension on the southeast corner and installing the organ there. The exterior was covered with stucco and a new altar was added. Electric lighting was installed in the church and parsonage and an electric motor was now in place to operate the organ.
In 1950 plans were made to add an addition to the north side of the building to use for educational rooms. This was dedicated in 1952.
Though the church was initially comprised of Swedish immigrants, in June 1920 the name of the church was changed from “The Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church” to “The First Lutheran Church”. For many years the sermon was delivered in both Swedish and English.
Interestingly, in keeping with national events, a new constitution was adopted in 1921 and for the first time women were allowed to vote.
The church is more than a building. It is the members who make up the heart and soul of a church. Over the years our church has been led by 16 pastors in addition to some students and interim pastors. We have seen the membership grow as well as decrease in size following population trends in the area. At one point in 1929 there were nearly 300 children enrolled in Sunday School. In 1931 54 young people were confirmed which was the largest in the Nebraska Conference.
Our church has been affected by world events such as wars, the depression, the polio epidemic to name a few. At one point during World War II 80 members were serving in the military.
Many members have participated in numerous organizations in the church, some of which have worked to provide local support as well as assist organizations such as Bethphage, Luther College, missions, etc. Small groups over the years have provided opportunities for young and old to study the Bible. A choir has been a part of the church for many years adding music to the worship services. The quilting ladies sew beautiful quilts that have been shared with many throughout the world. Lutheran youth have gathered for decades to learn and socialize. This is evidence that our church has been and is alive and gives hope for the future.
We come together at this time to celebrate our history, enjoy the present, and look forward to many more years of serving God as a body of Christians.
