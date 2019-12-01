Kick Start your holiday season by being a part of the 3rd Annual “Decking the Halls” activities at First Lutheran Church on Wednesday, December 4th. Decorating begins at 2:00 p.m. with other activities leading up to a Community Soup Supper at 6:00 p.m.
All members of the community are welcome to help decorate, be involved with after school activities at 4:00 p.m., join in the “Hanging of the Greens” celebration at 5:30 p.m. or just come celebrate Jesus, the reason for the Christmas season. No matter when you come, be sure to stay for the 6:00 p.m. Soup Supper.
New this year, they will be honoring some cultural traditions from around the world. They are adding a little twist of Germany to their activities. Join the festivities and enjoy exploring some of the sounds, sights and tastes of Germany!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.