Are you making 4th of July plans? Annual Independence Day celebrations wouldn’t be the same without fireworks. According to Commander Paul Richards, the Decatur American Legion will have their stand open this year, after taking a break in 2019. Keeping your fireworks purchases local has an added benefit this year.
Parents who have a student who will graduate next year from West Monona Schools in Onawa or from Lyons Decatur Northeast Schools will be given the opportunity to sign up for a raffle and be presented with a $250 scholarship to be used toward furthering their child’s education. One scholarship will be drawn and presented to one lucky winner from each school.
The hours the American Legion Post #215 Fireworks Stand will be open are from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays from June 25 to July 4th each weekday. Then weekend days it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
So, purchase your fireworks locally and support the American Legion and know a portion of the proceeds will be spent on two $250 scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.