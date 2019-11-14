The Annual Oakland-Craig FFA fruit sales are coming up. From November 8 – November 18, you can buy a variety of fruits and other products from local areas around Oakland for you to enjoy. The chapter of the O-C FFA has always loved to both help and provide for their community. Buying local fresh fruit is a wonderful idea during the cold weather and helps support the FFA programs trip to the annual convention.
Deliveries will take place before Christmas.
“I especially like the marketing and management skills that the Ag Business class gains from this experience,” said O-C FFA Advisor Kylie Penke. “They do everything from market research, setting profit margins, and designing brochures to sales training, logistics and customer service!”
If you would like to enjoy these products talk to a current FFA member, follow the Fruit Sales link on OCKnights.org, or contact Kylie Penke at 402.260.0334.
