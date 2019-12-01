The Lyons Library had a great turn out for our 2019 Festival of Trees. There were about 40 entries and over 200 people come and enjoy the festivities.
The library felt so warm and welcoming and looked and felt like Christmas. The smell of homemade apple cider and peppermint mocha coffee filled the air as visitors walked around and enjoyed the trees. Homemade chicken noodle soup and chili warmed everyone's bellies on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
There were a lot of creative and inspiring crafts at the Holiday Boutique for purchase for early holiday shopping. Monday's cool crisp air was a nice day for people to get out and about to enjoy the beautiful trees and sip on some cider, eat some cookies and bars while sitting by the cozy fireplace.
“We are very thankful for everyone who entered a display and for all of our wonderful helpers who helped make this possible,” Librarian Mrs. Hollman said. “It's great to have the support of the community and this wonderful library to help raise money for special programming for all ages! A special thanks goes out to Thrivent for $250 and Ann Smith for the special Nutcracker display, everyone who entered a tree, snack providers, Linda's Shear Impressions & KB Mini Mart- gift certificates, FIRST NORTHEAST BANK-paper goods and the MANY VOLUNTEERS THAT MADE THIS FESTIVAL A SUCCESS!”
As a reminder, the Lyons Public Library will be closed Thursday, November 28th and Friday November 29th for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The Friends of the Library, Library Board, and Library staff wish everyone a safe and fun Happy Thanksgiving!
