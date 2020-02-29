All five members were present at the February 21st Maple Villa Board Meeting. Members are: Susan Houck, Debbie Krutilek, Peggy Smith, John Maryott and Jim Nicola. The last meeting of the Maple Villa Board was held on November 18, 2019, due to the December Holiday season and no pressing issues that needed to be acted on in January.
Nicole Small started the meeting by reading the previous meeting minutes. Information was provided to update the board members of projects that have been completed, including the replacement of concrete within the complex.
A new company has been hired to provide pest control for the Villa, using a heat treatment system that provides a more efficient method of controlling pests than was previously used. The heat method now being used not only provides better coverage and control, but also makes the preparation for treatment easier for tenants and the maintenance staff. Nicole assured members that she and a representative are in contact on a regular basis to monitor for any problems.
One of the tenants residing at the Villa has been in contact with the Agency on Aging and has notified Nicole that there are grants that cover the costs on installing Walk-in showers in the apartments. Nicole asked for the Board’s approval to look into the availability and gain knowledge about the grant. All members were in agreement that she should make inquiries to find more information.
Rental rates have not increased since 2014, affecting full income tenants living at the Villa. After discussion the board agreed that it is time to approve an increase. Necessary paperwork will be presented at a future meeting.
A change was approved for trash removal services. Nicole will contact the new company and the change will take place immediately. The change of provider will result in a slightly lower cost per month than the previous service.
Currently there are three apartments available needing some minor preparations before new tenants came be moved in. A fourth apartment will be available, but there are several issues and renovations needed before it will be occupant ready.
The next meeting of the Maple Villa Board is scheduled for March 16th.
