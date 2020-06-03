Come early, come often! Enjoy fresh produce, arts and crafts, and locally baked goods right here in Lyons!
The farmer's market will begin Wednesday June 10th from 4-7pm. Setup fee will be a one-time fee of $20. Please contact Bill Price (402)720-3078 or Steve Anderson (402)372-6168 if you have any questions or would like to be a vendor.
We request that whoever visits the Farmer's market this year that you please maintain proper social distancing and CDC guidelines. Masks are not a requirement at this time, but they are strongly encouraged.
We also want to remind everyone to please wash your produce before consuming and to not visit us if you are sick or have been around someone who has been sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.