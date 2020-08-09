Finally, a welcome rain fell on some areas of our communities. Unfortunately, the rainfall was hit and miss. Some areas received around an inch. Areas around Sioux City had as much as 5 inches. Almost nothing just to the south of Lyons and Decatur.
A week ago, we watched the temperature creep up on the thermometer day after day as farmers watched their crops fire up. Every day without rain, the potential for an abundant crop seems a little less likely. To top it off, as if the hot and dry conditions aren’t bad enough, the agriculture markets aren’t getting any better either.
Concern grows among area farmers
Larry Rogers, who raises both soybeans and corn, stated, “There is still lots of potential for good yields.” The inch of rain received on some of his fields will certainly help.
Larry said, “The weather conditions make it obvious which is good ground and what is poor ground. The clay ground is holding up quite well considering we had more 90-degree weather this past month on top of missing rains.” He said the crops planted in narrow rows are showing a little less stress because the rows are more shaded, keeping the sun from getting in between the rows and drying up the soil faster.
Larry said he hasn’t been out to probe his fields to check how far down he’d have to go before finding moisture.
While visiting with Dan Kahlandt, he agreed with comments shared by Rogers. Dan said, “We are desperately in need of sufficient rainfall to keep the 2020 yields from declining.” Some of the fields he farms received 7/10 of an inch of rain last week. Kahlandt said, “That was a better rain than some others had, but more is needed." He jokingly noted, “Some of the cracks in the gumbo ground I farm have cracks so big you could drop a log chain down them and not see where it went. That is the same ground I had to burn off last year’s stalks, because it was too wet to work up this Spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.