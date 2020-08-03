When people think of 4-H and the county fair they think animals, crafts, and artwork. Most people don’t think of being blown away by a performance from a pair of singing sisters.
By many accounts that is what sisters, Arianne (16) and Miriel (13) Brokaw did during the 4-H coronation on the 17th when they sang their rendition of American Heart by Faith Hill.
Normally in years past, they have had singers at the coronation for 4-H and this year was no different. “We are not sure who suggested that we sing this year, but someone did,” Arianne recalled.
They have been very active in 4-H, including being the vice-president of the Clovers 4-H Club. The girls have done modeling and sewing for 4-H as well. “Normally we enter into the fashion show but we decided to hold back on it this year.” They are also both very active outside of 4-H, doing a multitude of sports and activities.
The daughters of Craig and Melissa Brokaw of Lyons have been singing together for many years now. “I think we have been annoying our parents with our singing since we were really little,” Arianne joked.
The first time they sang in public was at a chili feed for their school. “We are both in choir in school but we like singing together at home,” Miriel said. They also sing in their church’s Christmas program along with their 7-year-old sister Laurel.
Neither Arianne nor Miriel would like to pursue a career in singing. “I do love music, but I think of it as more of a hobby,” Arianne said.
“I think I would like to sing in front of Simon Cowel, but I don’t think I would want a singing career. I am thinking of teaching so maybe a music teacher,” Miriel said.
If you missed the Brokaw sisters, you can get another chance to hear them sing at this year’s Chili feed and Christmas program at Lyons Decatur Northeast.
