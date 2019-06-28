Organizers realize the Burt County Fair will be here sooner than expected. They hope you realize that as well. The annual fair cleanup day has become all the more important this year following the March flooding. Though much cleanup has taken place there is still more to do.
The 2019 Burt County Fair cleanup day will be Sunday, July 14th! Fairground cleanup will start at 1:00 PM.
“We invite any and all 4-H clubs, FFA chapters, youth groups, etc. and community members to come out and help beautify the fairgrounds! Hamburgers, hotdogs, and the fixings will be provided. Bring your favorite side to share! No help will be turned away! Pack a rake, a broom, gloves, paint brushes, and anything else that you think might help to get the job done! Help us spread the word!”
