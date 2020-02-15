With an eye on July 17th, opening day of the Burt County Fair, the Foundation is excited to kick off this year’s fair with their annual dinner on Sat., Feb. 22nd in the Lyons Auditorium. Social hour and the silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 followed by Dueling Pianos.
Since its inception in 2011, the Burt County Fair Foundation has played an immense role in improving the fairgrounds and the offering of yearly entertainment. This year is no exception as work on the fairgrounds took place in the fall with the resurfacing of the road from the upper fairgrounds to the lower.
Foundation president Jason Penke is pleased to announce more improvements for 2020. “This coming year we are working on adding onto the grandstand from the fire last year,” Penke said. We are also going to be painting the tin roofs on all the livestock barns. We are also planning on having some new learning and interactive displays for kids.”
Penke said that have also been working on bringing in larger entertainment for the concert and have booked the country band Lonestar for Saturday night of the fair. As for the future projects, they are looking into revamping and or new construction of our open class area of the fairgrounds.
Your support of the Burt County Fair Foundation helps keep much of the fair free to everyone and for regular improvements. Admission to the Kick Off Fundraiser is $25 and all proceeds from the auctions go directly to helping the Ag Society and Fair Foundation present a blue-ribbon fair on July 17th – 21st in Oakland.
