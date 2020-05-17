This is Mrs. Hollman reporting from the Lyons Public Library. This just in… the summer reading program is right around the corner! This year will be a little bit different than previous years due to the coronavirus. This year we've decided to do a StoryWalk along storefront windows on Main Street with participating businesses.
What's a StoryWalk you might ask? Well, a StoryWalk is an innovative, creative and delightful way for children and adults alike to enjoy reading while enjoying the outdoors at the same time. Typically pages from a storybook are placed along a path as you stroll along and read the story. Each week a new story will be displayed coordinating with our theme this year, Imagine Your Story.
We plan to have 5 stories total for the month of June! We are asking people to maintain social covid19 etiquette standards by standing 6ft away from one another, not to gather in large groups, and if necessary, wearing a protective mask while you're out and about.
The StoryWalk concept was first created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and was developed with the help and collaboration of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
If you would like for your child to participate in this year's summer reading program, please call the library during business hours to get them registered and we will get them signed up.
Also, as all craft supplies are in high demand due to the covid19 virus, we are asking that you please register them by no later than Friday May 22nd so we can start buying supplies and preparing and making the crafts. If supplies are available, we plan for each registered child to receive a craft packet each week and also a summer reading log. Craft packets will be available each Tuesday morning during the month of June during business hours to all children ages PK-6th grade who have been signed up. You must schedule a time for pickup.
