Practice. Rehearsal. Walk-thru.
Whatever you call it, every competitor will tell you the importance placed on being ready when the big game begins. For the Penkefamily, of Rural Craig – game time begins at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday in the show arena at the Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland. The game – BCF Swine Show 2020.
Now parents themselves, Jason and Kylie Penke were both swine showmen in their youth. Now they enjoy sharing that with not only their own children, Tye, Tate, and Travis, but any other child that wants to learn the skills necessary.
“We used to joke when growing up about my dad giving our pigs away to give other kids that experience,” Kylie recalls. “Now we are doing that same thing!”
For Jason and Kylie, and many other Burt County 4-H families, the fair is all about a shared experience.
Jason, who serves on the Burt County Ag Board, considers the late David Pearson his mentor. Not only did he introduce Jason to the administration of putting on the county fair, but Jason also learned a great deal by Pearson’s example of opening his barn to other children to be able to experience the fair as showmen.
The Penkes have welcomed others into their own barn family. The Findlays, the Polands, and Kalliah Johnson are among those who have had animals out at the Penke’s. “They come out regularly to work with the animals in preparing for the fair,” Kylie said. “That’s what it’s all about for me. I’ve never been the world’s most competitive person. I happy to be able to share that experience with others who may not have been able to have that opportunity.”
Jason and Kylie's three boys enjoy having their friends out regularly as they work together to prepare for the fair. The boys are out most every weekday walking and cleaning their animals.
Kylie said they have also entered their children and pigs into progress shows. This type of show allows the young showman to practice for the big game and to learn some pointers from the judges concerning their own skills and the development of their animal.
Kiley is very excited to have Kalliah Johnson, daughter of Jason Johnson and Bonnie Schultz, as a part of their barn family. “She learned about livestock at a previous location,” Kylie said. “That’s been exciting for me to see a young person get involved in livestock. It’s neat to see her take the initiative.”
Kylie said the theme of the fair should be, “'We are in this together.' Even in times of Covid, the fair brings people together. It is so much fun to build that family atmosphere. More fun when doing this with someone else.”
The Penkes are not the only ones who enjoy sharing the opportunity to show livestock at the fair. She said that the Pearson family, Ed and Carl, have been really great with 4-H members in keeping other’s pigs out at their place.
For Kylie and Jason’s older sons, there is more to the fair than showing animals. Tate refinished a door from the family attic for a static exhibit. Tye decided to do a wall hanging.
Good luck to all of the Burt County 4-H showman at the 2020 Burt County Fair, July 17th-21st.
