No sooner were students notified of the honor of being selected to attend the Cornhusker Boys the event was cancelled due to COVID 19 concerns.
Financed by the Craig American Legion, Gavin Enstrom said he would have loved the opportunity to attend the weeklong student government program in Lincoln.
Gavin is the son of Megan and Henry Unwin of Craig.
About Cornhusker State
Boys’ and Girls’ Cornhusker State is a plan for training in the functional aspects of citizenship. Its purpose is to teach the youth of today constructive attitudes toward the American form of government. Boys’ State attempts to show that our form of government has not outworn its usefulness; that all a democracy needs is an intelligent citizenry and a clean, honest and impartial administration responsive to the will of the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.