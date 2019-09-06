A Burt County 4-H member was among 147 4-H members who participated in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Sunday, August 25. 4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 1000 during the Nebraska State Fair.
Madison Enstrom, daughter of Megan & Henry Unwin, of Craig, NE, received a blue ribbon for her first effort in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Madison constructed a stylish dress from a bright green cotton blend fabric. She has been a Burt County 4-H member for 9 years and is a member of the Clever Clovers and Logan Valley Clovers 4-H Clubs.
