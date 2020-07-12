Not so long ago the Lyons Fire and rescue welcomed in Megan Vavra as their newest EMT member. Recently they welcomed in a new member Ashley Watson.
Watson has lived most of her life here in the community of Lyons. “I grew up spending time at a lot of fire functions as my dad is on the department also,” Watson said looking back.
With Fire and Rescue more or less in her blood, it makes sense that her husband Jim Watson is on the Fire and Rescue team too, as a fireman. Watson has two children, Braxton, 13 years old, and Skiler, 11 years old. “I hope someday that my kids want to be a part of the Fire and Rescue.”
Watson’s motivation for going through the long process of training to become a member of the EMTs is not surprising. “I wanted to be able to help people out and be a part of the department that I spent a long time helping and doing things with.” She was able to go through all 142 hours of training and run her daycare business, all while dealing with the COVID regulations too. "I do think COVID did change things for us, from going to class in-person to doing most of it online and not as much hands-on time. Just overall being more cautious,” she noted.
As of now Watson just sees herself wanting to continue learning and growing her skills to continue to help people in need.
