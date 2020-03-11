No known risk for infection at Oakland-Craig at this time
At the recommendation of the health department and out of an abundance of caution, Lyons-Decatur and Bancroft-Rosalie schools dismissed at noon today in response to the potential spread of the Coronavirus. No one in either district has COVID-19, but the health department recommended losing the schools due to potential contact with an infected individual at the Girls State Basketball Tournament on March 5th. Superintendent Fred Hansen said that neither school is in quarantine at this time and that no known cases have developed in either district.
A student from Crofton tested positive with the virus locally and the Center for Disease Control notified area superintendents this morning.
The Crofton student attended the Crofton-BRLD girls basketball game at Lincoln North Star last Thursday evening. Oakland-Craig played earlier in the day at North Star so there was no direct contact with that student. The health department does not see the need to close Oakland-Craig at this time.
Oakland Chamber of Commerce Superintendent Jeff Smith, during a luncheon of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce at noon today, offered an update as some of those attending expressed concerns. Smith said the CDC recommended closing Lyons-Decatur and Bancroft-Rosalie for the rest of this week. Although not at this time, Smith indicated that Oakland-Craig is preparing for the possibility that the school would indeed need to close at some point as the virus continues to spread.
Boys State Basketball Tournament Changes
The health department also recommended to the Nebraska Schools Activities Association to allow the boys state basketball tournament to take place on Thurs., Fri., and Saturday, but to limit spectators to immediate family only. Smith said that the NSAA is asking that schools notify their patrons of that decision.
The information coming from the health department and NSAA is continually being updated. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
