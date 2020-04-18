On Saturday afternoon parents found a change in the daily routine, taking a drive around Decatur looking for Easter Eggs in house windows. Some homes had extra Easter decorations outside to add to the fun.
Karma Farrens commented that her granddaughter Sydney spotted 40 eggs. Karma said, “Sydney got to see some of her classmates from school driving around with their families. That made her very happy!”
The Easter Bunny made the day even more fun when kids stopped by the Fire Hall for a bag of candy. Kids enjoyed getting a picture with the big bunny. Thanks to Keyton Kampa for helping bring the Easter Bunny to Decatur.
One of the organizers of the car ride egg hunt was Jeania McCulloch, along with other helpers. Jeania said they handed out all of the 60 bags of candy that they made up. Everyone seemed to have a good time and the weather was great.
Jeania thanked those who donated to make the event possible: the Green Lantern, the Community Club, the Decatur Fire and Rescue, and Betty Wiseman.
