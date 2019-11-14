With winter starting early here are a few reminders from the City of Oakland Office on Ordinances relating to snow and street removal.
Ordinance 5-401
DESIGNATION OF ROUTES
The following-described streets are hereby declared to be SNOW EMERGENCY routes in the City. The Mayor shall, at his or her discretion, place appropriate signs or other traffic control devices indicating the existence of such snow emergency routes. A designation of any street, avenue, road or highway or portion thereof as a snow emergency route shall in no way affect any previous designation of that street, avenue, road or highway for any other purposes. The snow emergency routes are as follows:
A. OAKLAND AVE FROM FULTON AVENUE TO 9TH STREET
B. SECOND STREET FROM PARSON AVENUE TO ANDERSON AVENUE
C. THIRD STREET FROM CHARDE AVENUE TO ANDERSON AVENUE
D. ENGDAHL AVENUE FROM THIRD STREET TO THE OAKLAND HEIGHTS NURSING HOME
E. NINTH STREET FROM OAKLAND AVENUE TO HIGHWAY 77
F. FIRST AVENUE FROM ENGDAHL AVENUE TO JAN SCHEREE DRIVE
G. ANDERSON AVENUE FROM THIRD STREET TO FIRST AVENUE
Ordinance 5-303 Section C
UNLAWFUL PARKING ON OAKLAND AVENUE: It shall be unlawful for any vehicle to park on Oakland Avenue between Second Street to Sixth Street between the hours of 1:30 AM and 5:00 AM from NOVEMBER 1ST until APRIL 1st each year. In accordance to this City Ordinance, the Oakland Police Department has the authority to remove the vehicle deemed under City Ordinance 5-316.
