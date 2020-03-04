Isaac Wilson, age 26, of Oakland was tragically killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 while traveling to work. According to a poice report from the Dodge County Sheriff Steven Hespen, the 2012 Oakland-Craig graduate’s 1997 Geo Metro crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Steffensmeier, 28, of Clarkson. Neither Steffensmeier nor his passenger reported any injuries.
Wilson was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is not considered a factor in this accident which remains under investigation.
Wilson leaves behind a wife, Deseray Wilson and son, Stetson, who is a student at Oakland-Craig Elementary. Wilson is the son of Yvette Wilkey and Kenneth Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Oakland on Saturday, March 7th at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.