All the tests in the world administered for early cancer detection count on the first primary principal for success. It requires a willingness on the part of the patient to be screened. Unless a person undergoes the screening, there is no chance for early detection.
Jennifer Price, Lead Radiologic Technologist at MercyOne Oakland Medical Center said that compression is key to getting an accurate mammogram. However, the associated discomfort and pain are common reasons why women avoid mammography exams. “It was important to us to remove any barrier that could stop a woman from getting the screening she needs,” said Price. With MAMMOMAT Inspiration’s Personalized Optimal Compression, each woman gets exactly the right amount of compression for her breast type. The force is automatically adjusted for the greatest individual comfort without losing any accuracy.
Comfort is just one of the advantages that the new screening machine at MercyOne has in overcoming the problems with compliance and detection. “We chose MAMMOMAT Inspiration because the wide-angle technology makes it easier to find even the smallest cancers earlier with greater accuracy,” said Price. “We also see the system’s personalized compression helping women overcome any fear they might have because the MAMMOMAT Inspiration exam has been proven to be more comfortable.”
Price shares that the wide-angle, next-generation 3D mammography MAMMOMAT Inspiration, from Siemens Healthineers, is the next generation of 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis). Its unique wide 50-degree angle, the industry’s highest depth resolution, captures more detail for extremely high-quality 3D images that increase diagnostic confidence and enable earlier detection of even subtle lesions.
“We are thrilled to bring this breakthrough technology to Oakland and our surrounding area. When breast cancer is found early, the chances of survival are greatly improved. And MAMMOMAT Inspiration is the best system to provide the quality images and patient experience to make early detection possible,” Price said.
For more information on this technology available at MercyOne Oakland, feel free to call the Medical Center at 402-685-7513.
