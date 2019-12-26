Saturday was a beautiful Winter day for the Dunning family’s tradition. Linda Dunning provided the history of how the tradition started. She tells that her husband Jack’s mom, Georgia Redding, started doing the family caroling hayride with her 11 kids and all her grands around 18 - 20 years ago.
On Saturday, the family gathered for Christmas dinner and then carried on the custom of spreading Christmas cheer. Linda added, “we continue to fill cookie boxes, put on our Santa hats and off we go caroling."
