The Oakland Lions Club is hosting its 2ndAnnual Ducks on the Logan fundraising event as part of the Oakland Party in the Park July 3rdfestivities. Toy ducks will be dumped into the Logan Creek at County Road L at 4:00 p.m. with the finish line by the Oakland Park. Ducks can be purchased for $10 each or 3 for $20. Cash prizes will be awarded up to $500 for first place through $20 for 15th place.
Proceeds from Ducks on the Logan help the Oakland Lions Club continue to support the Oakland Community in projects like the new bleacher handrails, park gazebo, health screenings, annual Easter Egg Hunt, and vision assistance.
