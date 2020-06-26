In raising funds for community support, the Oakland Lions Club is once again hosting Ducks on the Logan on Friday, July 3rd at 4:00 p.m. Purchase your “rubber ducky” for $10 or 3 for $20. The ducks will be launched at Co. Rd. L with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd duck to cross the finish line in the park receiving cash prizes.
There are 500 ducks available to race. The more participants, the bigger the pot. 1st place is 25% of the pot, 2nd – 15%, and 4rd place receives 5%.
The Lions Club continues to provide student health screenings, the annual Easter egg hunt, vision assistance, park restoration and other civic improvements each year.
Contact a current Lions Club member to purchase your duck(s).
