The Lyons City Council opted to put the Downtown Revitalization project on hold at their regular July meeting. Mayor Andy Fuston voiced the idea of delaying the project for a bit, citing water treatment center and water tower issues taking precedence.
City grant writer Michael Heavrin stated, “Jan Merrill and I have talked about potential grants for the water project and the DTR project. The problem lies with the fact that if we would get all three of the grants we're working on, the City would have to come up with about a $600,000 match.”
Instead, Heavrin recommended to the Council the the DTR project be postponed. He reminded the council that the recommended plan and the studies they were based off of are good for five years, and could therefore wait until the water issues have been addressed.
Mayor Fuston agreed, stating “I don't want to give up on it, but I feel like we need to postpone it for a year.”
As to the projects necessary to repair the water treatment plant and the water tower, the Council felt that a SRF loan would be the best financing option due to it's low interest rate. The Council did agree that before completing that process, they would like to see if any grants are available to help defray the cost of the repairs.
Heavrin did note that he is busy looking at grant options to pay for those repairs. He informed the Council that he has found three large grants with open application periods. They are the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, the USDA Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program, and the Nebraska DED Water/Wastewater CDBG Grant.
With the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, Heavrin feels that Lyons would be eligible for a grant to cover up to 75% of the eligible costs, as well as for a loan. To qualify, the city might have to register for the System for Award Management (SAM), and may have to appoint a legal representative.
The USDA Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program had less available information, though Heavrin noted they also have grant funds, as well as loans.
The Nebraska DED Water/Wastewater CDBG Grant would be up to $400,000 OR the equivalent of $3,000 per beneficiary. So, in Lyons case, that would work out to 885 beneficiaries time $3,000, which would work out to be $265,500. The grant would require a 25% match. Heavrin informed the Council that Lyons is listed as an eligible applicant for this. They would need to initiate the process with the Water Wastewater Advisory Committee and discuss the finer points of the projects.
Heavrin will continue to look into these options, and any others, and more discussion will be held in future meetings.
