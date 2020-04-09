The cold temperatures Friday evening didn’t stop some Decatur residents from going out and joining friends and neighbors in a drive around town.
Justin Boden was outside Broadway Brothers, visiting with patrons who were outside in the parking areas in their cars and pickups, awaiting their orders to go. Even though nobody could be outside their vehicle to visit, they could at least have conversations from their cars parked 6 ft apart with the windows rolled down.
Like all towns, everyone is missing the opportunity to meet up with friends. Just getting out and seeing each other was a nice break from TV and the four walls.
