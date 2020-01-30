Clarence Mock, President of the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, presented Dave Schold, Chairman of the Burt County Board of Supervisors, with a check for $200,000 to continue their work in demolition and renovation of structures in the county.
Over the past several years, the Nielsen Foundation has donated $200,000 for demolition of residential and commercial buildings. According to Patty Plugge, Executive Director of Burt County Economic Development Corporation, these funds have assisted in the removal of 34 dilapidated structures throughout the county.
The county was also the recipient of a $150,000 grant that assists in the renovation of commercial buildings. “This grant helps the building owners in investing in the repairs needed in order to keep them from becoming dilapidated,” said Plugge. “We are so thankful to the Nielsen Foundation for their continued support of our efforts.”
“We believe the program has been very successful toward remedying the perpetual problem of aging structures in Burt County,” stated Mock.
The administration of the grants will continue to be provided by Burt County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC). The county board will have the final say on all grants. For more information, check with BCEDC at 402-374-2953 or www.burtcoedc.com.
