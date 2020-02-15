Some people like to brag about their homemade chili. Others are brave enough to put them into a chili cookoff, as did several of the workers at Oakland Heights last week. What started as a conversation as to whose chili was the best, the competitive coworkers decided to find out who would wear the crown.
At their invitation, Mike Lass (Nelson’s Food Pride), Roger Huber (Oakland Heights maintenance), Jim Groth (retired letter carrier), and pastors Mark Eldahl (First Lutheran) and Curt Hineline (First Baptist) were delighted to judge the competition which featured 6 competitors.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kelli Johnson, Dietary Manager, at the Heights won the contest. The judges enjoyed everyone’s creations noting that Johnson’s fit the bill of what most people think of when they desire a good bowl of warm, slightly spicy, chili. Although, high praise came for Elizabeth Linder’s white chicken chili. There was even a chili made with sausage.
Served in small 2 oz. portions, most judges simply sampled a couple of bites of each. “It might have only been a few bites for Mark Eldal as well, but somehow he cleaned out each cup and went back for more following the contest,” Pastor Hineline said of his brother-in-ministry.
The judges encouraged the contestants to hold monthly contests for them to judge. “In fact, they seemed willing to judge any food contest,” Pastor Hineline confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.