Just a few weeks into the school year and it is already proving to be one of change. Between masks, social distancing, and new ways of learning, all in the name of COVID, Lyons-Decatur is doing everything they can to stick with what traditions they can. It may have come early but Homecoming is one of the first big traditions in the school year.
“It was early this year because we only host two home football games in Lyons.” LDNE Jr./Sr. high Principal Weston Swanson said. He went on to explain that the other date had too many other activities going on to have it.
Their whole goal for this school year is to have everything as normal as they can. This is why they had the usual activities from years past during the week leading up to the Friday night game and dance.
On Monday night they had coronation to crown their 2020 Homecoming King and Queen, where Derek Peterson and Maggie Dolezal were crowned. They had a series of dress-up days throughout the week that the students reportedly did an awesome job participating in. On Friday, they had an afternoon of class competitions on the football field, which was followed up with a pep-rally.
Of course, homecoming week wouldn’t be complete without sports. Their softball team, cross country teams, volleyball, and football all had games this week. “We had a great homecoming week!” Mr. Swanson said
With last year coming to a close early making it difficult to hold a prom, the questions concerning dances were real in everyone’s mind. With talk of mask-wearing and social distancing in order to keep everyone safe, what would a dance even look like?
“Yes, we had a Homecoming dance after the game Friday night. It was nice to make sure we got Homecoming done in case we would have to move to online learning,” Mr. Swanson said
The health department approved the dance with the following protocols:
- Students had to sign up before the dance and were checked in.
- Temperatures were taken at the door.
- Students had to wear masks the entire time. (There were areas designated to take their mask off.)
- Any time students entered the "dance floor" they were to use hand sanitizer.
This all seems different to many at the moment, but LDNE’s goal for this school year is to keep everyone safe, in school, and with as much normality as possible. So far they are reaching their goal with one of the first milestones of this year.
