Local Students Compete in the First Round of National Competition
Seventy-four students from Oakland-Craig Junior High school participated in the school competition of the National Geographic GeoBee recently. Bailey Denton, an 8th grade student, won first place, with River Wallerstedt, also an 8th grade student, winning second place.
The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures, and physical features.
The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over more than three decades, more than 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.
School champions, including Bailey, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the GeoBee national championship in Spring 2020. Students will be competing for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. Learn more at www.natgeobee.org.
In addition to the GeoBee, National Geographic also offers classroom resources, student experiences and professional development opportunities for educators.
About the National Geographic Society
The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate the wonder of the world, define critical challenges and catalyze action to protect our planet. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature convenings and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
National Geographic Geobee Sample Questions
Which country does NOT border the Black Sea—Bulgaria, Denmark, or Turkey?
a. Denmark
Estancias is the term for large cattle ranches in the second largest country by area in South America. Name this country.
a. Argentina
Located on the edge of the Ozark Plateau, Jefferson City is the capital of which state?
a. Missouri
Mount Aso, which includes a large caldera, is located on the island of Kyushu in what country?
a. Japan
Grand Traverse Bay borders the Lower Peninsula of which state—South Dakota or Michigan?
a. Michigan
Which state has a longer coastline—Maine or Rhode Island?
a. Maine
The Orange River rises in Lesotho in the Drakensberg Mountains on which continent?
a. Africa
Which animal that can regenerate its limbs and tail can be found in the Appalachian
Mountains—salamander or red-eyed tree frog?
a. salamander
