Large family gatherings for Easter dinner won’t be happening this year. Ham is a favorite choice of meat for a lot of families, but this year you might consider something a little different, since it will be individual family members or maybe just one or two at the table. This recipe is something to have for your Easter Dinner and freeze the extra portions for another time.
Delicious Ham Balls
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 1 hour
MAKES:15 servings
Ingredients
3-1/2 pounds ground ham
1-1/2 pounds ground beef
1 pkg of ground pork sausage
3 large eggs, beaten
2 cups whole milk
3 cups graham cracker crumbs
Sauce
2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) tomato soup, undiluted
3/4 cup vinegar
2-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Directions
In a large bowl, combine first six ingredients. Using a 1/3 cup measure, shape mixture into 2-in. balls. Place in two large shallow roasting pans.
Combine sauce ingredients; pour over ham balls. Bake at 325° for 1 hour, basting frequently with sauce. Yield: about 15 servings.
