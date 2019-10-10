Decatur Fire and Rescue members met on Thursday, October 3rd. Among discussed topics were plans for Fire Prevention Week, which is October 6th through October 12th.
Plans were finalized to invite the public to come to the Decatur Firehall on Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Nicole Small provided information that during this free event there will be hot dogs, chips and cookies served to all visitors who stop by the firehall. There will be activities for the kids, each youngster will receive a fun pack and be allowed the chance to explore a fire truck.
This is the perfect opportunity to let our squad members know they are appreciated for all they do. Jimmy Warren is the Fire Chief and Holli French is the Squad Captain.
Also, the public is encouraged to mark their calendar and make plans to attend an upcoming event. A fund-raising Broasted Chicken Night is scheduled on November 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm. (or until they run out of food). Carry-out or in-town delivery will be available. Call to order 349-5168. Prices for chicken meals are as follows:
2 pc chicken w/choice of 2 sides $8.00
4 pc chicken w/choice of 2 sides $10.00
10 pc Bucket w/choice of 2 sides $20.00
(Each additional piece of chicken is $1.25 each)
*selection of side dishes are broasted potatoes, beans and coleslaw)
The proceeds of the chicken dinners will assist in the purchase of new bunker gear. Currently there are fourmembers of the Squad attending EMT classes.
Renee Stammer noted that the next meeting of our volunteer first responders will be held on Thursday, November 1st.
