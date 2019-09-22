Members of the Village Board meet on Thursday, September 12th.
The yearly budget hearing was called to order by Chairman Siecke at 4:30. All members were present and received copies of the budget. A copy was made available to patrons in the audience. Siecke reviewed the budget document, explaining the upcoming yearly budget is basically the same as the previous year. Questions from patrons were answered.
The regular monthly meeting immediately followed once the Budget Public Hearing was adjourned. Meeting minutes from the August meeting were approved without any corrections or additions.
Police Chief Justin Smith provided his report which included a report of dog bite situations, and the fact thatmost dog bites, but not all, involved pitbulls. He reported he has checked with police chiefs in other localities and their towns have ordinances in place to address the problem. He provided a proposed ordinance for the board to discuss, suggesting it may be time for Decatur to implement a Village ordinance concerning this particular breed of dog.
Another point of Smith's report provided information about a State of Nebraska mandate. As of January 1, 2020 all police departments in the state will have to be transitioned over to an electronic citation system that will require updated computers in all vehicles, as well as printers and software. The cost of the mandated update is estimated at $10,000 per vehicle. He informed the Board that Decatur's current equipment is outdated to a point that it would not be feasible to bring it up-to-date. At this point he provided the board with an announcement that had submitted an application to the Nielsen Foundation requesting a grant to purchase a new police vehicle and to purchase updated equipment. (See story elsewhere concerning the approved grant application.) The board thanked Smith for his work to submit the grant request, saving the patrons of Decatur from an additional tax burden.
Smith noted he intends to remove the radio from the 2000 Crown Victoria vehicle, along with any other usable police equipment and will remove the lettering. He suggested the vehicle be used for the cleaning person at the park and other needed transportation, or perhaps the Board might feelit would be better to sell it.
Board Members reported on Lights, Water and Sewer, Parks and Streets. It was noted that Labor Day weekend brought the campgrounds to full capacity. During the street report consideration was given to streets that need attention to correct issues.
The purchase of a skid loader was approved for the maintenance department. Additional attachments will provide various uses, including a sweeper for cleaning the streets. A new piece of equipment and software for the business office was approved to update the way receipts are recorded.
Lorrie Klatt thanked the Board for what has been done to work on street repair, in addition to recognizing there is a need to make plans for future repairs. She also addressed the board on requirements new residents need to follow to have their mail delivered. The information she provided can be found in an article elsewhere in this weeks newspaper.
A presentation was made from a representative of AFLAC Insurance for the Board's consideration.
A thank you from Linda Brewer was acknowledged, thanking the Board for allowing her family use of the campgrounds for a family reunion.
Before going into Executive Session a motion was made and seconded to approve the budget as presented. All members present aye.
The next meeting is scheduled for October 10, 2020 at 4:30 p,m, at the City Hall.
