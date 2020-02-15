The Decatur Senior Center is the place with many activities going on. The month of February has numerous things scheduled at the Center that may interest you. Jackie Anderson makes up a monthly newsletter, but perhaps you haven’t seen it. There is also a listing of the daily menu and daily activities printed in this weekly newspaper.
The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Each of those days lunch is served at Noon and everyone is invited to join others for a well-balanced meal. Dine-in meals are available for all ages, with a suggested contribution of $4 for anyone over 60 years old. For those under 60 years of age the cost is $8.25. Take-out meals are available for $8.50. If you plan to come in for lunch you are asked to call in by 10:00 each day (except on Walk-in Wednesday). By calling in your intent to join others for lunch, it will help make sure there is plenty of food prepared for everyone.
With the cold weather and wintry conditions, you may not want to go outside for lunch. The Senior Center has that covered too, so you can still enjoy a nutritious meal. Take-out Meals are prepared at the Center and volunteers from our local churches will deliver your noon meal. Please contact Jackie if you or if you know of someone who would benefit from home-delivered meals. Call the Center at (402) 349-5525.
Keep in mind there are other opportunities available with-in the Sears Center building:
-There is a Medical Clinic located in the Sears Center when you are in need of a check-up or other health needs. Speaking of your health, mark your calendar on February 21st to stop by the Senior Center to have your blood pressure checked. February is Heart Health month and part of a healthy heart is to make sure your blood pressure is with-in the recommended range.
-The Center has a Fitness Room with a variety of Exercise Equipment to help with your desire to stay fit and healthy. You can purchase access to the Fitness Center by stopping in the City Office and visiting with Donnette or Brenda. Your purchase of a monthly pass will provide you access to the fitness room at a time that works with your schedule.
-There is a wide selection of books available for your reading pleasure. Stop in the media center to pick out something to help pass time during these cold days and nights.
